A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 47.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. TheStreet downgraded A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AOS stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $64.41. 492,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.84. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.