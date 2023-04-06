A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock Position Lifted by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 347.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,241,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,519,000 after buying an additional 192,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after purchasing an additional 225,462 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,001,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70,578 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,694,000 after purchasing an additional 227,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,702,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,279,000 after purchasing an additional 117,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $64.61 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $71.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average is $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

