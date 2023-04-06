AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.07

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $20.87, with a volume of 127629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34.

AB Volvo (publ) Cuts Dividend

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Equities analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.4998 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.18%.

About AB Volvo (publ)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, and Group Functions and Other. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

