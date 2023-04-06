AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.4% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $160.80 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $283.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 89.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.