Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $7.32 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ASO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $63.32 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $67.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,428,292. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.80%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

