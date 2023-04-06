Acas LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Acas LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 590,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after acquiring an additional 78,670 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $67.01. The stock had a trading volume of 30,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $75.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.71.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.