Acas LLC Acquires Shares of 11,027 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Acas LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,733.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,743,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,678,945 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 951.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 572,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,480,000 after buying an additional 517,988 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,603,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,229,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,465,000 after buying an additional 377,423 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.02. The stock had a trading volume of 20,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,651. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.74. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

