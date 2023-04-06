Acas LLC Acquires Shares of 5,240 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Acas LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.89. 740,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,913. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $49.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
