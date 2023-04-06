Acas LLC Invests $369,000 in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Acas LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 58,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,148,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 420,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,295,000 after buying an additional 44,882 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $118.76. The company had a trading volume of 110,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,881. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.11 and its 200 day moving average is $115.45. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $121.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.192 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

