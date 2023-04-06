Acas LLC Invests $483,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Acas LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.43. 515,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,528,480. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.27 and a 200 day moving average of $87.83.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

