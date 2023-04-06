Acas LLC Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Acas LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.11. The company had a trading volume of 28,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,148. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $76.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average is $67.10.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

