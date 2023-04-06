Acas LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Acas LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17,066.1% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,706 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.0% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,054,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after acquiring an additional 978,959 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,707.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 701,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,139,000 after acquiring an additional 686,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,700,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.14. 116,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $74.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average is $59.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.