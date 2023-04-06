Acas LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Acas LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

VOE stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.49. 46,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,480. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

