Accel Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,778,000 after acquiring an additional 340,040 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,325,000 after acquiring an additional 210,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,359,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 93,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.40. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $45.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.7006 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

