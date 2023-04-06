Accel Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Accel Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,127 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYM. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 1st quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of BYM stock opened at $11.67 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $14.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

