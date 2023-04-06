Accel Wealth Management Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Mathes Company Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 36,835 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,506,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $9.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

