Accel Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 2,122 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Cloudflare by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,625,000 after buying an additional 1,610,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,341,000 after buying an additional 1,398,081 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,541,000 after buying an additional 312,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cloudflare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after buying an additional 278,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cloudflare by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,667,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,721,000 after buying an additional 270,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Cloudflare Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NET opened at $57.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.48. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $122.52.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 421,173 shares of company stock valued at $24,015,507. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

