Accel Wealth Management Sells 1,220 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FCPT opened at $26.33 on Thursday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.33%.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

