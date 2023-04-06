Accel Wealth Management Sells 800 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Accel Wealth Management lessened its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in QCR were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 20,825 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of QCR by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,231,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,702,000 after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

QCR Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of QCR stock opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.94. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.15 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.66.

QCR Announces Dividend

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $86.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million. QCR had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QCR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at QCR

In other news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $74,519.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $127,418.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $74,519.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,418.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,734 shares of company stock worth $79,106 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

