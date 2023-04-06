Accel Wealth Management Trims Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Nucor by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE opened at $143.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.72. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

