Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,885.09% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ATNM. William Blair lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $15.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

