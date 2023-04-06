Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Trading Down 3.4%

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02. 77,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 535,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Adeia Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70.

Get Adeia alerts:

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Adeia’s payout ratio is currently -6.94%.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.