Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,075.11

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,075.11 ($25.77) and traded as high as GBX 2,090 ($25.96). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 2,078 ($25.81), with a volume of 588,859 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Admiral Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.70) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.70) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.49) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,160 ($26.83) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,575 ($31.98) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,201.50 ($27.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of £6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,781.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,115.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,075.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a GBX 52 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,612.90%.

In other news, insider Annette Court acquired 920 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,999 ($24.83) per share, with a total value of £18,390.80 ($22,840.04). In other news, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,851 ($22.99), for a total transaction of £21,749.25 ($27,010.99). Also, insider Annette Court bought 920 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,999 ($24.83) per share, with a total value of £18,390.80 ($22,840.04). 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

