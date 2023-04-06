Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,028 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $381.73. 690,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,614. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $455.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.38 and a 200-day moving average of $334.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

