Adshares Trading 11.9% Higher This Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, Adshares has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $38.94 million and $723,200.60 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004556 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001170 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 38,751,808 coins. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized advertising Web3 protocol designed to provide blockchain-based ad software to the ad tech industry. Adshares is a self-contained ecosystem with interconnected components, the main ones being the blockchain and the protocol. Here, the blockchain is responsible for the transmission of payment transactions, while the protocol stands for transmission of advertising information that operates based on the blockchain. The protocol enables advertisers to manage all their digital advertising from one place – and helps creators and publishers to monetize their space in Metaverse, blockchain games, NFT exhibitions, websites and any advertising space in the world (DOOH).

The mission of Adshares is to become the global web3 advertising standard. Available to any media, websites, metaverses, games, social media, VR/AR, and mobile apps.

Adshares is creating infrastructure for decentralized advertising and providing the software to marketers, advertisers, agencies, media companies and the ad tech in general. The monetization is possible by joining the publisher network and making one’s space available as ad placements.

The implementation of our blockchain and software tools are highly scalable for the entire advertising market and may function as the default marketing planning solution for any companies, metaverses, and P2E blockchain games.”

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

