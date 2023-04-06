Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Up 5.0 %
NASDAQ ADES opened at $2.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $56.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.94.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 91,805 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.
