Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $257.84

Shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 257.84 ($3.20) and traded as low as GBX 221 ($2.74). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 223 ($2.77), with a volume of 212,814 shares changing hands.

AMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital downgraded Advanced Medical Solutions Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 296 ($3.68) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.85) target price on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

The stock has a market cap of £494.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,533.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 249.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 257.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.64. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,222.22%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

