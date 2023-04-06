Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $544,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 75.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 6,696,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.35. The company had a trading volume of 27,183,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,467,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.63 billion, a PE ratio of 105.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

