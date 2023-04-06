Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.2% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $92.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $109.57.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

