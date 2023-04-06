Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Gap Up to $1.51

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.51, but opened at $1.62. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 220,910 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 105.5% during the third quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 205,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 302,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.