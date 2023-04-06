Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Gap Up to $1.51

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.51, but opened at $1.62. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 220,910 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.
Advantage Solutions Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advantage Solutions
Advantage Solutions Company Profile
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advantage Solutions (ADV)
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
- Lamb Weston Serves Sizzling Report; Rally Sets New High
- Valero Has The Value Proposition Energy Investors Need
- Is the Dutch Bros.’ Outperform Upgrade Just the Beginning?
- RPM International Pulls Back Critical Levels; Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.