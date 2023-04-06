Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded 89.2% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $790,296.43 and $29,254.32 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00153892 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00074718 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00035069 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00040764 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000049 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003581 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000624 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

