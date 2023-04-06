Aion Market Capitalization Achieves $785,196.96 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Aion has a market cap of $785,196.96 and $28,075.95 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded 92% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00153387 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00074671 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00036303 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00040824 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000050 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003587 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000622 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

