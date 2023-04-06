Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives $26.93 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.93.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $529,197. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $529,197. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,083,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,628,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,715,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,076,000 after buying an additional 3,363,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $66,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.94 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.83%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

