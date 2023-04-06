Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.22

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.22 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Albion Development VCT Stock Performance

Shares of LON:AADV remained flat at GBX 89.50 ($1.11) during midday trading on Thursday. 13,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,222. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 87.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 86.94. The stock has a market cap of £115.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2,237.50 and a beta of 0.02. Albion Development VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 83 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 92.50 ($1.15).

About Albion Development VCT

(Get Rating)

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specialized investments in early stage and growth stage investments. The fund provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. The fund invests in technology-orientated companies, service and asset-backed businesses software and computer services, fintech and medical technology sectors.

