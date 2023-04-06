Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.22

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.22 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Albion Development VCT Stock Performance
Shares of LON:AADV remained flat at GBX 89.50 ($1.11) during midday trading on Thursday. 13,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,222. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 87.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 86.94. The stock has a market cap of £115.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2,237.50 and a beta of 0.02. Albion Development VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 83 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 92.50 ($1.15).
About Albion Development VCT
