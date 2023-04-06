Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Position Cut by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.3 %

ARE opened at $123.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.25. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.94 and a twelve month high of $206.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $11,203,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

