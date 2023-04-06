Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Rating) were down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.66 and last traded at $23.66. Approximately 310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alexis Practical Tactical ETF stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,175 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 7.03% of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Company Profile

The Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (LEXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund whose exposure varies among asset classes depending on market conditions and fund advisers assessment of multiple factors. LEXI was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Alexis.

