Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Trimmed by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,236 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.2 %

BABA stock opened at $98.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.