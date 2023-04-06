Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,438,000 after buying an additional 1,588,857 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $736,788,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $442,656,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,810,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA traded up $3.79 on Thursday, reaching $102.34. The stock had a trading volume of 19,018,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,247,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.20. The stock has a market cap of $271.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Alibaba Group

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Truist Financial increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. KGI Securities raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.