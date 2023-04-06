AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:AFB)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFB opened at $10.94 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $12.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

