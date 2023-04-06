Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.49) EPS.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. Allogene Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS.
Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ALLO stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 341.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.
Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)
- Valero Has The Value Proposition Energy Investors Need
- RPM International Pulls Back Critical Levels; Is It Time To Buy?
- Is the Dutch Bros.’ Outperform Upgrade Just the Beginning?
- UiPath is a Cheaper and More Profitable AI Stock
- 3 Cybersecurity Stocks Ready To Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.