Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.49) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. Allogene Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALLO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 341.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

