Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:WIZ) Trading Down 0.8%

Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:WIZ – Get Rating) was down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.52 and last traded at $27.52. Approximately 162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF by 5,789.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 22,112 shares during the period. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 27,595 shares during the period.

About Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF

The Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (WIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks a proprietary index that uses artificial intelligence to analyze momentum indicators in order to shift between aggressive or conservative ETF portfolios.

