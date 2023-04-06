Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $115.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOOGL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.39.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $104.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.76 and its 200-day moving average is $95.82. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $139.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $8,335,063,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

