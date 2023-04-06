Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $123.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGLGet Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.04. 12,208,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,997,027. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $137.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGLGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

