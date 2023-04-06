Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Trading Down 6.1%

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77. 180,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 588,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Alphamin Resources Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

About Alphamin Resources

(Get Rating)

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, production, and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project that consists of five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering an area of 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphamin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphamin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.