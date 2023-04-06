Alta Capital Management LLC Acquires 188 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,547,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.0 %

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $489.97. The company had a trading volume of 449,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.40. The company has a market capitalization of $124.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

