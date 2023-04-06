Alta Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 423,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,866 shares during the quarter. Match Group comprises about 1.3% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $17,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Match Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Match Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Match Group by 38.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MTCH. Citigroup decreased their price target on Match Group from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.39. 2,858,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,182,510. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average of $44.58. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.62 and a one year high of $104.69.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.