Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,365 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $107.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,997,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $130.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.72.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.