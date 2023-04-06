Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 2,222 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 2.3% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $29,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

NYSE ACN traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $281.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.07. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $344.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

