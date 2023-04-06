Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 5,210 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $310,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.51. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

