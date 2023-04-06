Alta Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of GoDaddy worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDDY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,966. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average is $75.82.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.48%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $379,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,134,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $595,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,007,165.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $379,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,134,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,416 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

